Obit Mark Allen Badertscher

Mark Allen Badertscher

Mark Allen Badertscher, 57 of Roundhead passed away on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at St. Rita’s Hospital in Lima.

Funeral services will be held at SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 at 3:00pm with Pastor Amber Rex officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held for two hours (1:00-3:00pm) Wednesday at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to Hardin Co. Cattlemen’s Association in his memory and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

