Obit Ray Robinson

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Ray Robinson

Ray Robinson, 73 of Kenton passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 14, 2021.

A funeral service will begin at 1:00 PM on Friday, November 19, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME where the family will receive friends from 11:00 AM Friday until the time of service. Burial will follow in Otterbein Cemetery. Pastor Steve Phillips will officiate.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Ray to the D.A.V., VFW or Amvets Post 1994. The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice of Marion for the exceptional care they provided Ray. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!