Obit Robert L. Shields Jr.

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Memorial services for Robert L. Shields Jr., 78 will begin at noon on Saturday, Oct. 30 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Tim Garmon. The service will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Facebook page.

Friends may call two hours prior to the services.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!