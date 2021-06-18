Obit: Russell E. Dearth

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Russell E. Dearth, 87, of Lafayette, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 21 at the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral and Cremation Services, Ada by Pastor Charles Moeller. Burial will be in Thompson Cemetery in Bluffton with graveside military honors conducted by the Ada VFW Post #9381 honor guard.

The funeral service for Russell will be live streamed on the Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday and one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Monday.

He died at 8:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at the Mercy Health-St.Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Congregational Christian Church of Lafayette.

Condolences can be expressed at www.hansonneelyallison.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!