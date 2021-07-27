Obit Theodore “Ted” L. Culley

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Theodore “Ted” L. Culley

Funeral services for Theodore “Ted” L. Culley will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Faith Baptist Church in Kenton with Pastors David Robertson and Dennis Burns officiating. Burial with military rites will follow at Norman Cemetery. Friends and family may visit from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton.

Ted died on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his residence in Kenton. He was born on May 28,1930 in Kenton to the late Theodore M. and Eleanor (Amweg) Culley. In 1952 Ted married Juanita Titus and they later divorced, then on December 18, 1969 he married Malinda “Linda” Karg and she survives in Kenton.

Memorial donations may be made to the Faith Baptist Church or Universal Home Health and Hospice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!