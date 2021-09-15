Obit Wesley D. Freshcorn

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Wesley D. Freshcorn

Wesley D. Freshcorn, 66 of Kenton passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021 at his residence.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 16, 2021 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 am on Friday, September 17, 2021 at the SCHINDEWOLF-STOUT-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Barry Hall officiating. Burial will follow in Norman Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made in memory of Wesley to Universal Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences can be expressed to the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

