Services for Paul Earl Baughman, 75 will begin at noon on Tuesday, March 22 at Hanson-Neely-Allison Funeral & Cremation Services, Ada. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Ada with graveside military services conducted by the U.S. Army and Ada VFW Post 9381 Honor Guards.

Friends may call 10 a.m.-noon Tuesday at the funeral home.

He died at 9:04 a.m. on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati at Anderson Inpatient Care Center.

