Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 79

Belle Center

Services for Phyllis Jeanne Vermillion will be begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton with Pastor Barry Hall. Burial will follow in Fairview McDonald Cemetery.

Friends may call 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

She died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Memorial donations can be directed to the Hardin County Council on Aging and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!