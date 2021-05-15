Phyllis Jeanne Vermillion Posted on May 15, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 79Belle Center Services for Phyllis Jeanne Vermillion will be begin at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021 at Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home, Kenton with Pastor Barry Hall. Burial will follow in Fairview McDonald Cemetery. Friends may call 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. She died Thursday, May 13, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Memorial donations can be directed to the Hardin County Council on Aging and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting stoutcrates.com Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!