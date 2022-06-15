Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Funeral services for Phyllis Lynn Blum, 74, of Kenton, will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Friday, June 17, 2022 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Hale Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 2 hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Phyllis died on Sunday, June 12, 2022 at the Blanchard Place in Kenton.

Memorial donations in Phyllis’ honor may be made to Not By Choice or the Hardin County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net

