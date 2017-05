Age, 96

Delphos

Mass of Christian Burial for R. Jane Stallkamp will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31 at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Delphos.

Friends may call 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 30 at Weber Funeral Home, 1840 E. Fifth Street, Delphos.

She died Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at Vancrest of Ada.

A complete obituary will be in Saturday’s Times.