Randy K. Rodenberger

Posted on January 24, 2018
age 68, Findlay

Friends and family members of Randy K. Rodenberger can gather from 4-6 p.m. today at the Hufford Family Funeral Home at 1500 Manor Hill Road, Findlay.

Memorial contributions in Randy’s name may be made to the VFW, 315 Walnut St., Findlay, Ohio 45840 or VFW, 330 S. Blanchard St., Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

He died Jan. 19, 2018 at Blanchard Valley Hospital in Findlay.

