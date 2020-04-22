Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 96

Roswell, Georgia

Rev. Donald L. Mathews, age 96, died April 10, 2020 at Northside Cherokee Hospital outside Atlanta, GA.

A Memorial Service will take place at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in Muskegon. Interment in Huntersville Cemetery in Hardin County, Ohio.

Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook.

