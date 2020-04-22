Rev. Donald L. Mathews Posted on April 22, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 96Roswell, Georgia Rev. Donald L. Mathews, age 96, died April 10, 2020 at Northside Cherokee Hospital outside Atlanta, GA. A Memorial Service will take place at a later date at the First Presbyterian Church in Muskegon. Interment in Huntersville Cemetery in Hardin County, Ohio. Please visit www.clockfuneralhome.com to leave a memory or sign the online guestbook. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!