Age, 97

Formerly of Kenton

Services for the Rev. James Burton Duvall will begin at noon on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at the First United Methodist Church in Kenton by Pastor Doug Flinn. Burial will be in Wolfcreek Cemetery.

Friends may call one hour prior to services at the church.

He died on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at Otterbein Senior Life Center, Lebanon, Ohio.

He was born on May 1, 1922 in Middletown to the late Lee and Ada (Thatcher) Duvall. On June 14, 1947 he married Martha Mikesell and she preceded him in death on February 4, 1997. He then married Betty Jones and she also preceded him in death in March of 2014.

Surviving are his children, Thomas (Barbara) Duvall of Grove City, Stephanie (Charles) Noble of Waco, Texas and Stephan Duvall of Kettering; a sister, Doris Brandon of Middletown; six grandchildren,14 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister; Elma Louise Wilson; four brothers, Lee Duvall, Chuck Duvall, Herb Duvall and Von Duvall and a grandson; Aaron Duvall.

Rev. Duvall received his Masters in Divinity from The United Theological Seminary in Dayton. He served as a minister at the First United Methodist Church in Kenton for many years, as well as serving the communities in Dunkirk, Grant and Swanton, Ohio.

James was involved with many different ministerial associations. He also got the opportunity to baptize a man in the Jordan River while visiting the Holy Land.

In his free time, James enjoyed fishing, woodworking and spending time with his grandchildren.

Memorial donations may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Kenton.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.