Richard N. Smith Posted on March 28, 2022 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Services for Richard N. Smith, 87 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at the Hanson-Neely Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Don Ayers. Burial will be in the St. Paul Cemetery, Ada. He died at 1:13 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Vancrest of Ada. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!