Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Services for Richard N. Smith, 87 will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 1 at the Hanson-Neely Allison Funeral and Cremation Services in Ada by Pastor Don Ayers. Burial will be in the St. Paul Cemetery, Ada.

He died at 1:13 a.m. on Sunday, March 27, 2022 at Vancrest of Ada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!