Richard “Rick” L. Cummins, 61, of Lakeview, passed away peacefully at 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at Ayden Health Care of Belle Springs in Bellefontaine, Ohio.

A celebration of life will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the West Mansfield Conservation Club, 701 S. Main Street in West Mansfield, where Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a memorial service at 4:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Rick’s memory, to Ayden Healthcare of Belle Springs, 221 School Street, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311, Affinity Hospice 7681Tylers Place Blvd, Suite 3, West Chester Township, Ohio 45069 or Cornerstone Church at Huntsville, 6611 Fruit Street, Huntsville, Ohio 43324.

EICHHOLTZ DARING & SANFORD FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER, BELLEFONTAINE is honored to serve the Cummins family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

