Age, 84

Defiance

Robert I. Eschedor, age 84 of Defiance, passed away on Tuesday morning, April 6, 2021 at his residence.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, April 9, 2021 at Schaffer Funeral Home in Defiance. A Memorial Service will follow at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with Deacon Jeff Mayer officiating. Due to pandemic restrictions, masks and social distancing are required at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences can be given at www.Schafferfh.com.

