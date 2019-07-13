Age, 91

Troy

A memorial service for Roland Moore Knoop will begin at 6 p.m. on Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Hanson-Neely Funeral Home, Ada by Pastor Kevin Mohr. Burial will be at 1 p.m. Friday in Casstown Cemetery, Casstown,

Friends may call one hour prior to the service Thursday at the funeral home.

He died at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Willow Ridge, Bluffton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the English Lutheran Church of Bluffton and/or Ada First United Methodist Church.

Condolences may be expressed at www.hansonnneely.com.

