Ronald Gabbard Posted on July 16, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 61McGuffeyformerly of Hamilton Graveside services for Ronald Gabbard will be at a later date at the Dayton National Cemetery. He died at 3 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020 at his residence. Online condolences may be shared at BayliffAndSon.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!