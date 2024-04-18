McGuffey – Services for Rose Marie Johns, 68 will begin at noon on Friday at McGuffey Church of Christ by David Holbrook. Burial will be in Preston Cemetery, Alger.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service at the church.

She died on Wednesday, April 17, 2024 at Lima Memorial Health System.

