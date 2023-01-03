Russ Ludwig, 81 of Dunkirk, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center in Findlay. His battle with many medical issues showed his immense courage and spirit in the face of challenges with a smile.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm Saturday, January 7, 2023 at the Blanchard River Church of Christ where a Memorial Service will begin at 12:00pm with full military rites being presented at the conclusion of the service.

Donations may be made in Russ’s honor and memory to Bridge Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, OH 45840 or to Blanchard River Church of Christ, 15745 SR 81, Dunkirk, OH 45836.

CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Arlington is handling the arrangements.

