Age, 77

Bellefontaine

Services for Russell G. Schrader will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019 at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main Street, Bellefontaine by Pastor Scott Miller.

Burial will follow in the Rushsylvania Cemetery.

Friends may call 4-7 p.m. Wednesday.

He died at 3:15 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 30, 2018 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Logan County Cancer Society c/o Mary Rutan Foundation, 205 Palmer Road, Bellefontaine, Ohio 43311.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.

