Age, 81

Forest

Ruth Shaw age 81 of Forest, died on Sunday May 19, 2019 at her residence under Bridge Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 1:30-3:00pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

A graveside service will follow at Jackson Center Cemetery, Wyandot County at 3:30pm

Memorial contributions may be made to Marseilles Fire Dept. in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

