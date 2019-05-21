Home Obituaries Ruth Shaw

Ruth Shaw

Posted on May 21, 2019
0

Age, 81
Forest

Ruth Shaw age 81 of Forest, died on Sunday May 19, 2019 at her residence under Bridge Hospice.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2019 from 1:30-3:00pm at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

A graveside service will follow at Jackson Center Cemetery, Wyandot County at 3:30pm

Memorial contributions may be made to Marseilles Fire Dept. in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home  226 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to view the life tribute DVD, send a condolence or share a memory.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Jean A. Jones-Gibson

    Jean A. Jones-Gibson

    Age, 75 Upper Sandusky Services for Jean A. Jones-Gibson will be at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 26,…
    May 21, 2019
    1 min read

  • John W. Anderson

    Age, 73 Kenton Arrangements for John W. Anderson are pending at Price-McElroy Funeral Home…
    May 21, 2019
    14 second read
  • Tony Adams

    Tony Adams

    Age, 58 Ada A memorial service for Tony Adams will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 23…
    May 20, 2019
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply