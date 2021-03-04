Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 77

Findlay

Steven Edward Mays, 77 of Findlay, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 2, 2021 at Blanchard Valley Hospital.

Visitation will be held at Coldren-Crates Funeral Home in Findlay on Saturday, March 6 from 4-6:00 p.m. and at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton from 10-11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 8. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, March 8 at 11:00 a.m. at St. John’s Evangelical Church in Kenton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hardin County Horseshoe Club, c/o Doug Crawford, 4393 SR 235, Ada, Ohio 45810 or St. John’s Evangelical Church, 211 East Carrol Street, Kenton, Ohio 43326. Online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

