Tamara Lou Harvey Posted on June 30, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! Age, 61Kenton A celebration of life for Tamara Lou Harvey will be held at a later date followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton. She died at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harco Industries or The Benefit of Ashley Heberling’s Children c/o Home Savings and Loan Co. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!