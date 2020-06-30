Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 61

Kenton

A celebration of life for Tamara Lou Harvey will be held at a later date followed by interment at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Kenton.

She died at 3:57 p.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Harco Industries or The Benefit of Ashley Heberling’s Children c/o Home Savings and Loan Co.

The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

