Age, 68

Kenton

A graveside service for Thomas Lee Hoyt will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 15, 2019 in Dola Cemetery by Pastor Jason Manns.

He died Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Bridge Hospice Care, Findlay.

The Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home in lieu of flowers.

Online condolences can be expressed to the family at www.stoutcrates.com.

