Home Obituaries Vivian J. Stuck

Vivian J. Stuck

Posted on October 16, 2017
age 96, Kenton

Graveside services for Vivian J. Stuck will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 24 at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Kenton. It was her wish to be cremated.

The Price- McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

She died at 3:40 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 at St. Rita’s Medical Center, Lima.

