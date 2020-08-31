Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Age, 66

Rushsylvania

Services for William D. “Cisco” Shafer will begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at the Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton by Gary Mulholland. Burial will follow at Norman Cemetery.

Friends may call 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. The family has requested everyone wear casual attire for services.

He died on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at Marion General Hospital.

Memorial donations may be made to Hand Me Down Dobes Inc., P.O. Box 12325, Columbus, OH 43212.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!