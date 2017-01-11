January 11, 2017

New year celebration

Residents at Hardin Hills Health and Rehab Center ring in the year with a pizza party at noon.

They counted down and blew their horns and had a great time. Pictured are (from left) Elsie Horne, Linda Herricks and Joe Dulin.

Submitted photo

