New year celebration

Residents at Hardin Hills Health and Rehab Center ring in the year with a pizza party at noon.
They counted down and blew their horns and had a great time. Pictured are (from left) Elsie Horne, Linda Herricks and Joe Dulin.
Submitted photo
Residents at Hardin Hills Health and Rehab Center ring in the year with a pizza party at noon.
They counted down and blew their horns and had a great time. Pictured are (from left) Elsie Horne, Linda Herricks and Joe Dulin.
Submitted photo
You must be logged in to post a comment.