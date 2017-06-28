Judge permits insanity plea in school shooting

URBANA, Ohio (AP) — A judge will permit a teenager charged in an Ohio school shooting that wounded two students to plead not guilty by reason of insanity.

The judge in Champaign County Common Pleas Court has accepted paperwork allowing the plea by 17-year-old Ely Serna that was filed last week in motions by Serna’s attorney. The judge also granted a mental evaluation.

Serna is charged with attempted murder and other offenses in the January shooting at West Liberty-Salem High School.

Authorities allege Serna fired a shotgun at a classmate in a school bathroom, critically wounding him, and at classrooms. Another student was slightly injured at the school in West Liberty, about 55 miles northwest of Columbus.

The judge hasn’t ruled on a motion to transfer the case back to juvenile court.