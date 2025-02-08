Funeral services for Belinda Kay (Boldman) Lafferty, 57 of Kenton, will be private. Burial will take place at Walnut Hill Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements.

Memorial donations in Belinda’s honor may be made to the funeral home in care of the family.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

Belinda passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at the St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

