Eileen Anne Strasbaugh, age 96, of Forest, passed away Monday, January 20, 2025 at the Heritage in Findlay, surrounded by family.

Visitation will be Friday, January 24th from 3:00-6:00PM and the funeral service will be Saturday, January 25th, at 10:00AM at Clark Shields Funeral Home in Forest. Reverend Rex Roth will be officiating. The Graveside service will be held at Franklin Cemetery in West Unity at 1:00PM. Memorial contributions may be made to the Forest UMC Food Pantry, Ohio Northern University, College of Pharmacy or Bridge Hospice in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, Ohio 45843. Condolences may be expressed at www.shieldsfh.com.

