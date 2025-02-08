Elena Gaye (Leanie) Barlow

April 30, 1974 – February 4, 2025

Elena Gaye Barlow, affectionately known as “Leanie,” passed away on February 4, 2025, after an extended illness.

Funeral services will be held at a future date, as Elena was residing in Georgia with her son at the time of her passing.

Elena’s love, strength, and devotion to her family will remain in the hearts of those who knew her.

