Gary R. Fitzgerald, age 85 of Kenton, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2025, at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

Private services will be held at a later date at the discretion of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Universal Home Health Hospice in Kenton, or to Shriner’s Hospital in Gary’s memory. Online condolences can be expressed to the Fitzgerald family by visiting stoutcrates.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story...

Get your Hardin County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!