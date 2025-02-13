Glenna (Rife) Lowmaster

A celebration of life service for Glenna Lowmaster, 76 of Ridgeway, will be held at 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at The Only Believe Ministries Church in Kenton. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the church. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Glenna passed away on Monday, February 10, 2025, at the Marion General Hospital.

Memorial donations in Glenna’s honor may be made to only Believe Ministries in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

