Kathleen I. Brown Posted on February 13, 2025 0 Funeral services for Kathleen I. Brown, 78 of Mt. Victory, will be private. Burial will take place at Otterbein Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. She died on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Genealogy Society or to the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Kenton Times to read the full story... Get your Hardin County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Kenton Times? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Kenton Times in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription