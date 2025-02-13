Funeral services for Kathleen I. Brown, 78 of Mt. Victory, will be private. Burial will take place at Otterbein Cemetery. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

She died on Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Bluebird Retirement Community in Marysville, OH.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hardin County Genealogy Society or to the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

