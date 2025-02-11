Lillian Christine Madison-Wentz, 88, of Kenton, passed away peacefully on February 6, 2025. She was a devoted Jehovah’s Witness, finding great joy and purpose in her faith.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 13325 S. Main Street, Kenton, OH 43326 on Saturday, February 15, 2025, at 1:00 P.M. A dinner will follow the service at the Memorial Park Golf Club in Kenton.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

