Lucille (Stephens) Fout, age 86 of Marion, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2025, at the Marion General Hospital.

Funeral services for Lucille will be held at 12:00 P.M. on Monday, February 17, 2025, at The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton. Burial will follow at Grove Cemetery. Friends and family may visit 1 hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorial donations in Lucille’s honor may be made to the Marion County Humane Society.

Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

