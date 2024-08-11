4-H campers have reception at Elks

Kenton Elks Lodge 157 recently held a reception for Hardin County youth that attended 4-H camp this summer at Camp Ohio.

Past Exalted Ruler (PER) Elisa Umbaugh welcomed the many campers and their families. She detailed the positive impact attending 4-H camp as a kid has had on numerous members of the Kenton Elks. Therefore, this spring when the Kenton Elks Lodge received a Gratitude Grant in the amount of $3,500 from the Elks National Foundation, it was once again decided to use this grant to help defray the cost for Hardin County youth attending 4-H camp.

PER Julie Crowe gave an overview of the many other community projects the Elks support and offered printed handouts of additional information on the Elks National Drug Awareness Program, which strives to teach all children and parents about the dangers of illegal drug use and prevent the abuse of legalized and prescription drugs. As the largest volunteer drug awareness program in the United States, it relies on state, district and lodge volunteers to promote a drug-free lifestyle.

Guests were also informed how to and encouraged to consider becoming a member of the Elks.

Amanda Raines, 4-H Youth Development and Extension Educator, next spoke about the 4-H camp experience and detailed – with supporting statistics – the many benefits and lifelong skills and friends the campers gain. She then had each camper present share his or her favorite memory of camp. Following this, Raines shared a 17-minute video highlighting camp activities and showing the Hardin County youth participating in the many options offered at camp.

To conclude the evening, cookies, and punch were served by Elks members.