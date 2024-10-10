Ada Homecoming



Ada High School is celebrating Homecoming this week. With the royalty court are elementary students (from left, standing) Ace Bryan, Brantley Bass, Samuel Davis, Emily Wissman, Briar Craig and Brandon Peeler. The court includes attendants (from left, seated to standing) freshman Layla Fisher (and not pictured Camden McKean), sophomores Sophie Fleming and Andrew Allen, juniors Alainee Buxton and Zack Zimmerman; and senior queen and king candidates Karley Wagner and Kaine Fisher, Lexi Poling and Levi Green and Jillian Allison and Brody Erickson. The king and queen will be crowned Friday evening prior to Ada’s home football game. Homecoming will conclude Saturday with a dance from 8 to 10:30 p.m. in the school cafeteria.

Times photo/Alec Keller