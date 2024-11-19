Ada police seek help locating missing man

ADA — The Ada Police Department is seeking the help of area residents in locating Todd C. Musson, 55, a missing resident in Ada who is formerly of Kenton.

According to a release from the department, Musson is 5-foot, 9 inches weighing 145 pounds. He was last seen walking southeast of Kenton into the rural areas of the county on Nov. 4 wearing a green T-shirt, blue jeans, black shoes and a black ballcap.

The Ada Police Department along with the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Natural Resources and the Kenton Police Department have spent the majority of the last two weeks looking for Musson.

If anyone sees Musson, they are asked to contact the Ada Police Department at 419-634-0010.