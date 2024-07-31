Ben Logan FFA Officers plan year

The Benjamin Logan FFA Officer Team had a very productive three days working to plan out the year. The first day the officers toured MVP Dairy in Celina, Ohio. The dairy milks 4,400 cows three times a day and provides about, 800 gallon trucks full of milk that pull out to go to Dannon yogurt everyday. The officers covered a lot going over last year’s banquet to planning part of this coming school year. Tuesday, the officers traveled to FFA Camp Muskingum and started the day with some team building activities and they learned to communicate as an officer team and with all the other members and take things slow and steady. The Kitchen Mama’s made lunch and the officers went on a pontoon tour around Leesville Lake. That Wednesday, the officers finished planning the school year and to wrap it all up had a family cookout at the Shafer’s house with all the officers and their parents.