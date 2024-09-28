BL FFA members attend FSR

Some 70 Benjamin Logan FFA members traveled to the 2024 Farm Science Review last week, held at Ohio State’s Molly Caren Agricultural Center in Madison County.

Each one of the BL FFA members had a great time and had some wonderful opportunities to talk to different demonstrators.

The juniors attended a seminar about turning their SAE project into a small business that was very informational.

Freshman and sophomores completed a goose-chase scavenger hunt. Seniors collected different items for FFA adviser Lora James.

Here are some things members enjoyed about Farm Science Review:

“I was glad that I got to learn more about the beef industry,” said senior Micah Ackley.

Sophomore Peyton Kindle said, “I enjoyed learning about things that I never knew anything about and doing the virtual welding.”

The Farm Science Review is something the Benjamin Logan FFA members look forward to attending every year.