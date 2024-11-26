Christmas kickoff tonight with annual parade

Main Street reopening, courthouse lighting and Window Wonderland reveal part of tonight’s festivities

The Kenton Lions Club: Ohio’s Biggest Small Town Christmas Parade will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 26.

Prior to the parade, there will be a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand reopening of Kenton’s Main Street. A three-block section had been closed to improve the city’s infrastructure and streetscape.

In addition, there will be the unveiling of the Window Wonderland and lighting of the Hardin County Courthouse.

In preparation for the parade, there will be no parking permitted around the square after 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Park and watch viewing options will be available on a first come, first served basis on East Columbus Street between the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library and Subway.

The parade lineup and staging area is on Hester Street, and floats and vehicles will be directed to the Kenton Middle School to start the parade. It will travel on East Columbus Street to Main Street, south on Main to Franklin, east on Franklin to Detroit, and going one block north to end at Columbus where after-parade activities will take place.

High school bands from Kenton, Hardin Northern, Ridgemont and Upper Scioto Valley are expected to participate in the parade.

Parade entries and the theme of their float (if provided) are as follows:

The Hardin County Republican Party – 12 Days of Christmas, Zenobia Shrine Clowns – Clowns. Lake of Lights, Minich Truck Repair ­– Towing Of the Lights, Heartbeat of Hardin County – The Best Gift is a Child, Merry On Cherry Draper Family Light Show – Colorful Christmas;

Panther Creek Solar – Santa’s Solar Landing In Whoville, New Leaf Lawn and Garden Center – A Family Christmas, Walmart 5355, Central Church of Christ Kenton – Unwrap the joy of CHRISTmas, Hardin County Shriners, Schindewolf-Stout-Crates Funeral Home – Christmas in Style;

Honestly Clean LLC – Elves on a Shelf, SV&E Refuse Service – Christmas themed, Warrior for Dogs – Grinch and Max, Hardin County Special Olympics – Christmas/Sports, Quest Federal Credit Union – The Quest Express, No Limits Hair and Tannery – White winter wonderland;

Herzog Car Wash – White Christmas, Mary Rutan Health – Mary Rutan Health Team, Blanchard Place Christmas Crew, Rise FM – Ohio Christmas, Hillcrest Lanes and Hardin County Bowling Association – Bowling Christmas, Kenton Eagles 2163 – Shrek;

HSLC – HSLC’s Jolly Red Christmas Ornament, The Jennings’ Family Christmas, Kenton Amateur Radio Club – We are here to celebrate xmas, Lean Value Sires – Merry Pigmas!, OhioHealth – Christmas at the Cabana, The HomeBound Company – Candle, John Rembis – 1971 Brush Fire Truck;

Hensel Ready Mix – The Ohio State Buckeyes, Kenton New Hope Church – Winter wonderland, Coulson Farm Equipment Repair – Coulson Farm Clydesdales, Lewis Family McDonalds, Scooter’s Coffee – Candy Land, Lighthouse Behavioral Health Solutions – Santa’s Little Helpers;

Hardin County Engineers Department, HHWP-CAC Head Start Kenton – Ice Castle, LifeWise Academy – Clifford’s Christmas, 3rd anunal Santa Shop held on Dec 14 from 12-5 – Santa’s elf’s workshop;

Ridgeway Church of Christ Youth Group – The First Nativity. Mid-Ohio Energy Cooperative – Merry and Bright, Lighting up the holidays, and Hardin County VIPS.

Live reindeer from Pine Acres Reindeer Farm will be featured in the parade, sponsored by Stillwater Metal

The Amazing Giants and Romick Railway will be featured in the parade.

Meet-and-greet with Santa at the caboose after the parade.

Santa’s Horse and Carriage sponsored by Twirl, The LW and Hensel Ready Mix, Inc.

Amazing Giants Meet-N-Greets on Columbus Street after the parade sponsored by Invenergy and Hardin Solar Energy Center

Romick Railway Train Rides (free) on Columbus Street after the parade, sponsored by Kenton Moose Family Center 428

There also will be food vendors available to purchase meals and treats. – Fork in the Road Food Truck, Circle U Waffle Co. and Buerger’s Fries and More.