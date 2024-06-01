Dunkirk Girls Scouts help with Memorial Day

DUNKIRK — Memorial Day activities were held Monday, May 27 in Dunkirk.

The Pledge of Allegiance was led by Rhiannon Amweg, a leader of Girl Scout Troop 20392. That was followed by the laying of the wreath by VFW Post 3816.

The Gettysburg Address was read by Abby Diller, a member of the band. Rebekah Allen and Mariann Woodruff read General Logan’s General Orders, also members of the band.

The guest speaker was Ty Mathews who spoke about why we celebrate this day and said it was a sacred day as so many men and women lost their lives fighting for our freedom. He gave a short history about the youngest soldier who was killed in the Vietnam War. He enlisted at the age of 14 with his birth year altered. He died at age 15 fighting alongside many other soldiers. This young soldier was a true patriot.

The combined Girl Scout troops of 20392 and 20646 performed the lowering of the flag while two members of the band played “Echo” Taps. They were Cody Thiel and Rebekah Allen. As the flag was lowered, Rhiannon Amweg read “I Am Your Flag,” written by Marine Master Sergeant Percy Webb. It starts with “I was born June 14, 1777.”

The Benediction was given by Pastor Vincent Pontius. The Girl Scouts with the help of three veterans then posted the flag on a very windy day.