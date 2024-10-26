Halloween activities begin today

Halloween activities in Hardin County will begin today and conclude Thursday.

Three communities are having trick-or-treat today, Oct. 26. They are: Kenton – 3-5 p.m.; Mt. Victory – 4-6 p.m. and Dunkirk – 5-6:30 p.m.

Five communities are having trick-or-treat on Thursday, Oct. 31. They are: Ada and Alger – 5:30-7:30 p.m.; Forest – 6-7:30 p.m.; McGuffey – 5:30-7 p.m.; and Ridgeway – 6-8 p.m.

In addition, there will be four Halloween parades and costume contests, as follows:

Today (Oct. 26) – Kenton, Optimist Club of Kenton-Central Hardin Halloween Parade. Costume contest judging will begin at 2 p.m. in the parking lot of the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library (corner East Carrol and North Cherry streets). Parade line-up will be at 2:20 p.m., with the parade to begin at 2:30 p.m. It will head south on North Cherry, turn west onto East Franklin Street, before heading north on North Wayne Street where it will end at East Carrol Street.

Monday (Oct. 28) – Ada Kiwanis Halloween Parade and costume contest participants will gather behind the municipal building on Buckeye Street. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. with costume judging and the parade to begin at 6 p.m.

Wednesday (Oct. 30) – Forest, 6 p.m., contest judging; 6:30 p.m., parade; Dunkirk, 6:30 p.m., parade lineup; 7 p.m., parade.