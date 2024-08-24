Home Local News Hardin County S.O.U.P. menu set for Aug. 26-30

Hardin County S.O.U.P. menu set for Aug. 26-30

Posted on August 24, 2024
The Hardin County S.O.U.P. Kitchen will be serving meals the week of Aug. 26-30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at First Christian Church, 340 N. Main St., Kenton.

The menu, which is subject to change, is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 26 – turkey and noodles, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, bread/butter, fruit and dessert.

Tuesday, Aug. 27 – pork chops, augratin potatoes, green beans, applesauce, bread/butter and dessert.

Wednesday, Aug. 28 –  BBQ chunks, potato salad, corn, pudding, bread/butter and dessert.

Thursday, Aug. 29 – taco casserole, tossed salad, fruit Jell-O and dessert

Friday, Aug. 30 – smorgasbord

A total of 706 meals were served during July.

Our appreciation to last month’s donors: Kathy Cooke, Susie Long, Bob Emlimger, Laverne Weaver, B .J. Hall, the Women of the First Christian Church, Arlington Homecoming Festival Committee, Council on Aging, Ken Hilty, Touch of Whimsy, Hardin County Leadership Class and Bob and Karen Wilcox.

