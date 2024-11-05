Hardin County Special Olympics/Hardin County Sheriff’s Department Basketball Game (photo gallery)

Times photo/Richard Katterjohn

Letting it fly

Dereck Cornell of the Hardin County Pioneers launches a 3-pointer during Sunday’s

game against the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at Upper Scioto Valley. The Pioneers came out on top. All proceeds from the charity basketball game went to Hardin County Special Olympics.

Full steam ahead

Josh Gammon of the Hardin County Pioneers dribbles up the court during Sunday’s win over the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at Upper Scioto Valley.

It’s good!

Zaiden Puckett of the Hardin County Pioneers makes a shot from inside the paint during Sunday’s win over the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at Upper Scioto Valley.

Concentration

Shane Halloway of the Hardin County Pioneers stays focused on the task at hand as he dribbles into traffic during Sunday’s win over the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at Upper Scioto Valley.

Mid-range jumper

Grady Shwartz of the Hardin County Pioneers pulls up for a mid-range shot during Sunday’s win over the Hardin County Sheriff’s Department at Upper Scioto Valley. Scott Holbrook (3) contests it.