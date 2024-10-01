HN Class of 1969



The Hardin Northern Class of 1969 celebrated their 55th class reunion on Aug. 31 at the Kenton Elks. The following classmates and four guests enjoyed hors d’oeuvres, beverages and cake. The class is (from left) Mary Lou Reffitt, Norma Frederick, Dorrie (Wilson) Mayer, Doug Kritzler, Deb Breidenbach, Jack Kramer,

Submitted photo

Susie Arn, Sue (Bailey) Hemmerly, John DeLong, Linda (Gatchell) Roberts, Joe Alger, Donna (Coates) Mouser and Janet (Benjamin) Teets. Later the group discussed the next reunion. It was decided to have a reunion each year. Next year it will be Saturday, Sept. 6, with the place and time decided