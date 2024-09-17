KHS Captain’s Committee members talk to school board Posted on September 17, 2024 0 By TIM THOMAS Times editor Members of the new Kenton High School Captain’s Committee spoke at Monday’s school board meeting. Members are Leah Harder, cheer and cross country; Emma Hougendobler, girls soccer; Bill Wilkinson, football and Garraden Wirbel, cross country. The committee is designed, in part, to give students a better understanding of each member’s sport and how to encourage more student attendance at all sports. In other business, the board: – Approved employee supplemental contracts for the 2024-2025 school year for Tomi Cheney, KHS Winter Guard; Becky Hites, KMS Power of the Pen; Ryan Miller, KMS student government; Jamie Bartlett, KMS yearbook; Rick Collins, KMS Quiz Bowl and KMS Robotics; Katie Ketcham, KMS National Honor Society; and Jack Morrison, KMS Robotics. – Approved a non-employee supplemental contract for Kaden Miller, KHS eSports. – Approved Jeremy Purcell, KES educational assistant under contract with Kenton City Schools. He already holds the position through a contract with the Midwest Educational Service Center. – Approved the written resignation for Joe Funkhouser, KHS information technology teacher, effective Nov. 1, 2024. He has been with KCS for 31 years. – Approved an agreement between Ada Exempted Village School and KCS to transport Ada FFA students starting Oct. 1, 2024 and continuing through June 30, 2025. – Approved a trip for the Kenton/OHP FFA to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 23-25, 2024. – Approved an agreement with the Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities for aide services for the 2024-2025 school year. – Approved an agreement with Health Partners of Western Ohio to operate a school-based health center in all Kenton schools until July 31, 2025. – Approved a Kenton Education Association Memorandum of Understanding to add two supplemental positions – Elementary CC Department head and Middle/High CC Department head. – Approved an agreement with the Midwest Regional ESC for the following personnel: Morgan Hood, speech therapist services; McKenna Thierry, substitute teacher on special assignment and Shelby Smith, instructional assistant. – Accepted a donation from the Dayton Air Show to the JROTC in the amount of $1,560.