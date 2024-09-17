KHS Captain’s Committee members talk to school board

By TIM THOMAS

Times editor

Members of the new Kenton High School Captain’s Committee spoke at Monday’s school board meeting.

Members are Leah Harder, cheer and cross country; Emma Hougendobler, girls soccer; Bill Wilkinson, football and Garraden Wirbel, cross country.

The committee is designed, in part, to give students a better understanding of each member’s sport and how to encourage more student attendance at all sports.

In other business, the board:

– Approved employee supplemental contracts for the 2024-2025 school year for Tomi Cheney, KHS Winter Guard; Becky Hites, KMS Power of the Pen; Ryan Miller, KMS student government; Jamie Bartlett, KMS yearbook; Rick Collins, KMS Quiz Bowl and KMS Robotics; Katie Ketcham, KMS National Honor Society; and Jack Morrison, KMS Robotics.

– Approved a non-employee supplemental contract for Kaden Miller, KHS eSports.

– Approved Jeremy Purcell, KES educational assistant under contract with Kenton City Schools. He already holds the position through a contract with the Midwest Educational Service Center.

– Approved the written resignation for Joe Funkhouser, KHS information technology teacher, effective Nov. 1, 2024. He has been with KCS for 31 years.

– Approved an agreement between Ada Exempted Village School and KCS to transport Ada FFA students starting Oct. 1, 2024 and continuing through June 30, 2025.

– Approved a trip for the Kenton/OHP FFA to the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Ind., Oct. 23-25, 2024.

– Approved an agreement with the Hardin County Board of Developmental Disabilities for aide services for the 2024-2025 school year.

– Approved an agreement with Health Partners of Western Ohio to operate a school-based health center in all Kenton schools until July 31, 2025.

– Approved a Kenton Education Association Memorandum of Understanding to add two supplemental positions – Elementary CC Department head and Middle/High CC Department head.

– Approved an agreement with the Midwest Regional ESC for the following personnel: Morgan Hood, speech therapist services; McKenna Thierry, substitute teacher on special assignment and Shelby Smith, instructional assistant.

– Accepted a donation from the Dayton Air Show to the JROTC in the amount of $1,560.