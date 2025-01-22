KHS nets 11 state qualifiers at BPA regional event Posted on January 22, 2025 0 Eleven Kenton High School students who are members of the school’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) qualified for state competition on Jan. 14 at Ohio Northern University. Chapter advisors Wes Goldsmith and Zac Goldsmith took 68 KHS students to the BPA Regional Leadership Conference at ONU. They competed against 10 other schools and more than 600 students. The conference showcased the talents and skills of students in a variety of business-related competitions. KHS achieved remarkable success, with several students qualifying for the state competition. They are: Katerina Jakesova: First place in Fundamental Spreadsheet Applications Ben Dilts, Jaycob Francis, Kelton Spearman, Cameron Jesionowski: First place in Computer Animation Team Katerina Jakesova, Hadis Jumakhonov, Carter Cannode: First place in Global Marketing Team Anden Goldsmith: Third place in Entrepreneurship Keirston Burton: Fourth place in Medical Coding Andrea Miranda Escobar: Fourth place in Health Insurance and Medical Billing