KHS nets 11 state qualifiers at BPA regional event

Eleven Kenton High School students who are members of the school’s Business Professionals of America (BPA) qualified for state competition on Jan. 14 at Ohio Northern University.

Chapter advisors Wes Goldsmith and Zac Goldsmith took 68 KHS students to the BPA Regional Leadership Conference at ONU. They competed against 10 other schools and more than 600 students.

The conference showcased the talents and skills of students in a variety of business-related competitions. KHS achieved remarkable success, with several students qualifying for the state competition. They are: